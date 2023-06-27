Bitcoin Diamond Market Cap Hits $12.88 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0691 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $12.88 million and $42,742.63 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00137468 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00048067 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00030611 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00012591 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003233 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

