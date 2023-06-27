Bitcoin Private Achieves Market Capitalization of $910,556.88 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00098626 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00043710 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00023460 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000805 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.