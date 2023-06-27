BitDAO (BIT) Price Down 12% This Week

BitDAO (BIT) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. BitDAO has a market cap of $1.10 billion and $23.59 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitDAO token can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00001209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitDAO has traded down 12% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitDAO’s genesis date was August 16th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. BitDAO’s official website is www.bitdao.io. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO. BitDAO’s official message board is medium.com/bitdao. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @bitdao_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDAO is one of the world’s largest DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). Its vision is open finance and a decentralized tokenized economy. ‌BitDAO is a protocol governed by BIT token holders. It welcomes all individuals and communities to join and contribute.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

