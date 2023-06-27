Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Rating Increased to Outperform at Wedbush

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 201.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Stock Up 80.4 %

BDTX stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.32. The company had a trading volume of 61,681,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,638. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.85. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $4.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.99.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts forecast that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 272,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 7,511 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 181,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 48,941 shares in the last quarter. 58.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover, develops, and commercializes medicines for patient with genetically defined tumors. It develops BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to targets oncogenic proteins defined by the non-canonical epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 driver mutations.

