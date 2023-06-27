Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Rating Increased to Outperform at Wedbush

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 201.20% from the stock’s previous close.
Black Diamond Therapeutics Stock Up 80.4 %
BDTX stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.32. The company had a trading volume of 61,681,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,638. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.85. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $4.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.99.
Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts forecast that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile
Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover, develops, and commercializes medicines for patient with genetically defined tumors. It develops BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to targets oncogenic proteins defined by the non-canonical epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 driver mutations.
