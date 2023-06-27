Block (NYSE:SQ) PT Lowered to $80.00 at Truist Financial

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SQ. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Block in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Block from $96.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Block from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Block from $108.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Block from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Block presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $95.15.

Block Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of SQ opened at $61.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.88 and a beta of 2.33. Block has a 52 week low of $51.34 and a 52 week high of $93.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.58 and a 200-day moving average of $68.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Block will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,668 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $215,164.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,321.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $200,826.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 238,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,192,604.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $215,164.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,321.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 205,077 shares of company stock valued at $13,045,378. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Block

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Block by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,781,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,857,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,425 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Block by 148.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,861,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791,842 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Block by 16.3% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,470,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,630 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Block by 14.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,733,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Block by 17.8% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,205,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,427 shares during the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

