BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (ZWU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on July 5th

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th.

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ZWU stock traded up C$0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$10.83. 129,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,732. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.42. BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of C$10.62 and a twelve month high of C$13.12.

