BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th.

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

TSE ZWH traded up C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$21.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,123. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.80. BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of C$19.75 and a twelve month high of C$23.05.

