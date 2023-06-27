BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:DHF)

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Price Performance

Shares of DHF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,668. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $2.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average of $2.22.

Get BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 130,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 46.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6,329 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 129.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,414 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 1.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 498,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.