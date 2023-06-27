Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (BEI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on July 17th

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.097 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$37.96 and a one year high of C$49.75.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$4.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$4.09. The business had revenue of C$130.53 million during the quarter.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership and development of multi-family residential communities within Canada. The Trust owns over 200 properties containing approximately 33,770 residential units within the Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, representing over 30 million net rentable square feet.

