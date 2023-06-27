Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the first quarter worth approximately $289,000. Czech National Bank grew its position in Booking by 0.7% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 4,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,122,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Booking by 12.2% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its position in Booking by 119.0% in the first quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 46 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total transaction of $1,427,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,504 shares in the company, valued at $37,645,712.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total value of $110,542.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 609 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,869.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total transaction of $1,427,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,645,712.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,984 shares of company stock valued at $10,492,001 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking stock opened at $2,615.76 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $2,786.85. The stock has a market cap of $96.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,642.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,466.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 136.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BKNG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,210.00 to $3,430.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Booking from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,759.80.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

