Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 69.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,263 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,418 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 3.4% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $30,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,717 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,261,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of AVGO traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $821.77. 289,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,553,154. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $724.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $640.96. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $921.78. The stock has a market cap of $339.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.39 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 57.63%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $799.47.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

