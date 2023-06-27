Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Optas LLC

Optas LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 0.7% of Optas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Optas LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Broadcom by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 691 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Broadcom Stock Up 0.4 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $799.47.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $824.59. 132,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,552,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $921.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $724.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $640.96.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.63%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.