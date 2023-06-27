Brokerages Set United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Price Target at $421.08

Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $421.08.

URI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $458.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $515.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $505.00 to $498.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Rentals

United Rentals Trading Up 2.1 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,905,379,000 after acquiring an additional 186,931 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in United Rentals by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,631,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,521,122,000 after buying an additional 41,952 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in United Rentals by 2,080.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,850,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,081,000 after buying an additional 1,765,460 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in United Rentals by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,756,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $624,121,000 after buying an additional 170,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $586,415,000. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of URI stock opened at $412.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $365.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $389.48. United Rentals has a 1-year low of $235.39 and a 1-year high of $481.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.12 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that United Rentals will post 39.7 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 18.99%.

About United Rentals

(Get Rating

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

