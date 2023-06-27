BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (BTB) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$32.91 million during the quarter.

