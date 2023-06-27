Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Acquires 604 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,244 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Tesla were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 43.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,438 shares in the company, valued at $17,013,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,013,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $26,130,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,230 shares of company stock worth $30,055,907. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla Trading Down 6.1 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSLA. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.01.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $241.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $199.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $764.01 billion, a PE ratio of 70.90, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $314.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.