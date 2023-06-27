Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:TDSC)

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0673 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th.

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Stock Performance

TDSC traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $22.07. The company had a trading volume of 168,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,561. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.18. Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF has a 12-month low of $21.85 and a 12-month high of $24.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

About Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF

The Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (TDSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which aims to provide long-term growth that adjusts an asset allocation to pursue a targeted risk parameter of 10% from peak to trough.

