Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1495 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th.

Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:TDSB traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.01. 88,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,691. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.21. Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $22.73. The company has a market capitalization of $156.51 million, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.35.

Get Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.10% of Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF Company Profile

The Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF (TDSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which aims to provide long-term growth that adjusts an asset allocation to pursue a targeted risk parameter of 7% from peak to trough.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.