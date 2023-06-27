Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Get Can-Fite BioPharma alerts:

Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Performance

Shares of CANF opened at $2.97 on Friday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma ( NYSEAMERICAN:CANF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,284.52% and a negative return on equity of 135.90%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 56,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Can-Fite BioPharma as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.