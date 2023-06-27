Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (ICE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on July 17th

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (TSE:ICE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Canlan Ice Sports Stock Performance

Shares of ICE stock opened at C$3.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.72. Canlan Ice Sports has a 12-month low of C$3.20 and a 12-month high of C$4.35. The firm has a market cap of C$48.29 million, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Canlan Ice Sports alerts:

Canlan Ice Sports (TSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Canlan Ice Sports had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of C$24.48 million during the quarter.

Canlan Ice Sports Company Profile

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and operation of multi-purpose recreation and entertainment facilities in North America. It operates in ice and field, food and beverages, management and consulting, sports stores, sponsorship, and space rental segments. The company was formerly known as Canlan Investment Corporation and changed its name to Canlan Ice Sports Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canlan Ice Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canlan Ice Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.