Cardano (ADA) One Day Volume Hits $205.29 Million

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 27th. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000920 BTC on major exchanges. Cardano has a market cap of $9.82 billion and $205.29 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,868.57 or 0.06120034 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00042775 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00030627 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00016978 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00013991 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000185 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004759 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,921,478,501 coins and its circulating supply is 34,939,676,510 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.