CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP) Declares Dividend of $0.23

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2292 per share on Monday, July 17th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.
CareCloud Stock Performance
Shares of CCLDP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,767. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.97. CareCloud has a 52-week low of $25.35 and a 52-week high of $27.95.
CareCloud Company Profile
