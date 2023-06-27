CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP) Declares Dividend of $0.23

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2292 per share on Monday, July 17th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

CareCloud Stock Performance

Shares of CCLDP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,767. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.97. CareCloud has a 52-week low of $25.35 and a 52-week high of $27.95.

Get CareCloud alerts:

CareCloud Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform includes revenue cycle management, practice management, electronic health record, business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management solutions, as well as complementary software tools and business services for medical groups and health systems.

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.