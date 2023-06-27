Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 57.75% and a negative net margin of 32.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.64) EPS.

Carnival Co. & Trading Down 9.0 %

Shares of NYSE CUK opened at $12.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $5.43 and a 1-year high of $14.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.25.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America decreased their target price on Carnival Co. & from GBX 1,050 ($13.35) to GBX 850 ($10.81) in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth $26,181,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,115,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,402,000 after buying an additional 717,648 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,154,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,683,000 after buying an additional 693,234 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,044,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,508,000 after buying an additional 484,872 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 2,173.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 420,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 402,378 shares during the period. 16.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.