Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 57.75% and a negative net margin of 32.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.64) EPS.
Carnival Co. & Trading Down 9.0 %
Shares of NYSE CUK opened at $12.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $5.43 and a 1-year high of $14.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.25.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Bank of America decreased their target price on Carnival Co. & from GBX 1,050 ($13.35) to GBX 850 ($10.81) in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.
Carnival Co. & Company Profile
Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.
