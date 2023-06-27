Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Hits New 1-Year High at $49.36

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.36 and last traded at $49.24, with a volume of 726147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

Carrier Global Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $6,254,409.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carrier Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 29.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 40.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 65,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 12,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,078,000 after purchasing an additional 75,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

