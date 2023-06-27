Chakana Copper (CVE:PERU) Trading Up 8.3%

Shares of Chakana Copper Corp. (CVE:PERU – Get Rating) were up 8.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 125,355 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 75,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Chakana Copper Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$10.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.08. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

About Chakana Copper

(Get Rating)

Chakana Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Soledad copper-gold-silver project located in Central Peru. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chakana Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chakana Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.