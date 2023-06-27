Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Raised to $2,300.00 at KeyCorp

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q2 2023 earnings at $12.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $11.57 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $10.42 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $44.78 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $12.17 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $14.75 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $13.99 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $12.82 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $53.72 EPS.

CMG has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $2,175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,970.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,940.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2,066.93.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $2,031.58 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $1,233.61 and a fifty-two week high of $2,139.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,022.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,726.26. The firm has a market cap of $56.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.95, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.34.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 43.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,695.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,573,165. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,695.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,985.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $39,573,165. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total transaction of $7,560,098.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,237.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,346 shares of company stock valued at $24,704,401. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

