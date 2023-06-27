CL King Initiates Coverage on Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX)

CL King began coverage on shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Cognex from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cognex from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Cognex from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cognex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Cognex Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $53.38 on Friday. Cognex has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $58.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 53.38 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.70.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Cognex had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $201.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.40 million. Analysts expect that Cognex will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Cognex’s payout ratio is 28.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognex

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cognex during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Cognex by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cognex by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 833 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Cognex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex

(Get Rating)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Further Reading

