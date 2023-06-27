Clarius Group LLC Has $567,000 Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,478 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in SAP by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SAP during the second quarter worth $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in SAP by 72.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of SAP by 241.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 4.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SAP in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price target on SAP from $134.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet cut shares of SAP from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.20.

Shares of SAP opened at $132.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $156.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $78.22 and a 12 month high of $139.25.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.97 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 6.47%. Equities analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $2.1864 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. SAP’s payout ratio is 89.94%.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

