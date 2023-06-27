Clarius Group LLC Has $631,000 Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Clarius Group LLC cut its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in McKesson by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,152,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,477,000 after acquiring an additional 213,343 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $633,960,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of McKesson by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,132,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,713,000 after purchasing an additional 92,338 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 938,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,212,000 after purchasing an additional 54,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of McKesson by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 914,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,956,000 after purchasing an additional 442,134 shares during the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Price Performance

MCK opened at $414.09 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $385.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $372.23. The company has a market capitalization of $56.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $315.78 and a 1 year high of $419.33.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 26.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.60%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.70, for a total transaction of $255,226.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,237,511.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.70, for a total value of $255,226.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,667 shares of company stock worth $11,123,837 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on McKesson from $376.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup began coverage on McKesson in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $430.17.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

