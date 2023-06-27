Clarius Group LLC Sells 240 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Clarius Group LLC decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,968 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of COST opened at $523.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $506.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $493.43. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $447.90 and a twelve month high of $564.75. The stock has a market cap of $231.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 30.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.72.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

