Claro Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Claro Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Motco boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $55.19 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $44.42 and a 1-year high of $57.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.00 and its 200 day moving average is $55.28. The company has a market cap of $54.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

