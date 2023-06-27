CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Gap Up to $4.22

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.22, but opened at $4.35. CleanSpark shares last traded at $4.44, with a volume of 2,148,927 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

CleanSpark Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.19.

Institutional Trading of CleanSpark

CleanSpark ( NASDAQ:CLSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $42.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.70 million. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 93.39% and a negative return on equity of 22.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in CleanSpark in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in CleanSpark in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in CleanSpark in the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in CleanSpark by 139.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in CleanSpark by 533.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 10,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.29% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CleanSpark, Inc is a Bitcoin mining and energy technology company, which engages in the provision of solutions to modern energy challenge and an advanced energy software and control technology. The company was founded by S. Matthew Schultz on October 15, 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.