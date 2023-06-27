ClearBridge Focus Value ESG ETF (BATS:CFCV) Plans Dividend of $0.12

ClearBridge Focus Value ESG ETF (BATS:CFCV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.117 per share on Friday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th.

ClearBridge Focus Value ESG ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

ClearBridge Focus Value ESG ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.95.

Get ClearBridge Focus Value ESG ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearBridge Focus Value ESG ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ClearBridge Focus Value ESG ETF stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in ClearBridge Focus Value ESG ETF (BATS:CFCV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

About ClearBridge Focus Value ESG ETF

The Clearbridge Focus Value ESG ETF (CFCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in US large-cap value companies that subscribe to ESG standards. CFCV was launched on May 27, 2020 and is managed by ClearBridge.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Focus Value ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Focus Value ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.