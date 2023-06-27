CoinLoan (CLT) Price Tops $1.25 on Exchanges

CoinLoan (CLT) traded up 11.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 27th. One CoinLoan token can now be bought for about $1.25 or 0.00004080 BTC on popular exchanges. CoinLoan has a market capitalization of $2.44 million and $15.04 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CoinLoan has traded down 48.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CoinLoan Profile

CoinLoan launched on August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 tokens. CoinLoan’s official website is coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official message board is blog.coinloan.io. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CoinLoan

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinLoan should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinLoan using one of the exchanges listed above.

