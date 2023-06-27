Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. trimmed its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,782 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.21.
Comcast Trading Up 1.1 %
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.
Comcast Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 87.88%.
Comcast Company Profile
Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.
Further Reading
- Get a free research report on Comcast from StockNews.com
- Is Peloton Stock a Buy After a Recent Downgrade?
- Activision Blizzard Shares up 1.83% Amid Regulators’ Blunders
- Rising Optimism: Analysts Say “Buy” Despite Earnings Uncertainty
- PetVivo Sales Spryng Higher on Injectable OA Relief for Pets
- Five stocks we like better than Comcast
Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.