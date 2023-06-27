Community Trust & Investment Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 127,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $13,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 17,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 2,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

NYSE:ICE traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $110.37. 136,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,510,760. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.29 and its 200-day moving average is $105.70. The firm has a market cap of $61.79 billion, a PE ratio of 42.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.93. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.60 and a twelve month high of $113.15.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.89.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $173,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,881 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,690.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $173,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,881 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,690.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,083. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,934 shares of company stock worth $10,139,046 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.