Community Trust & Investment Co. Purchases 6,986 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,986 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.0% during the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 26,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 96,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,491,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 11.8% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 3.8% in the first quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 12,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 38,608 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Blackstone stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.40. 262,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,573,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $63.83 billion, a PE ratio of 108.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.61 and a 200-day moving average of $85.88. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $110.89.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 10,869,566 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,001.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 24,727,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,123,558.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 10,869,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,001.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,727,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,123,558.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 11,013,930 shares of company stock worth $16,922,108 and sold 3,430,100 shares worth $43,380,183. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on BX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.70.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.