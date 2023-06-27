Community Trust & Investment Co. Raises Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,568 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $11,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 73.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.65.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE LOW traded up $4.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $222.20. 526,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,984,056. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.21 and its 200-day moving average is $204.93. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.76 and a 1 year high of $223.31. The company has a market capitalization of $130.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

