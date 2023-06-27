Community Trust & Investment Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Community Trust & Investment Co. reduced its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,119 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 57,950 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $14,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.08. The company had a trading volume of 631,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,060,718. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $95.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.55 and a 12-month high of $83.28.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In related news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.40.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

