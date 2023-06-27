Community Trust & Investment Co. Sells 10,922 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Community Trust & Investment Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,161 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,922 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 54.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of T traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.72. The stock had a trading volume of 8,293,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,746,406. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

