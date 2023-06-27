Compass Ion Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGC. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $49,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MGC opened at $152.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $121.30 and a 52 week high of $157.59.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

