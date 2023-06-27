Compass Ion Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 914,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,096 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 12.6% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Compass Ion Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $49,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,174,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884,910 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 141,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 658.7% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 27,856 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,392,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of JEPI opened at $54.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.52. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $57.89.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

