ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

CNOB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConnectOne Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNOB traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $17.25. 367,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,780. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.12. ConnectOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.11 and a fifty-two week high of $28.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

ConnectOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CNOB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $69.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.90 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 28.02%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel E. Rifkin bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $69,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,689,226.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNOB. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 178.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

