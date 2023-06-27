Cool (NYSE:CLCO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE:CLCO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 40,495 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 106,059 shares.The stock last traded at $12.91 and had previously closed at $13.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on Cool in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Cool Stock Down 0.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.61.

Cool Announces Dividend

Cool ( NYSE:CLCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $98.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cool Company Ltd. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cool

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Cool during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Cool during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Cool during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Cool during the 1st quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Cool during the 1st quarter worth $540,000. 16.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cool Company Profile

Cool Company Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and management of liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGCs) that provides supply chain support solutions for energy industry. The company owns and operates a fleet of LNGCs, including tri-fuel diesel electric vessels; and floating storage and regasification units for third parties.

