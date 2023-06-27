Core Alternative Capital Has $15.42 Million Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Core Alternative Capital lessened its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,059 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for approximately 2.1% of Core Alternative Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $15,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $312,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APD shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.41.

APD stock traded up $3.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $289.97. 75,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,950. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $218.88 and a one year high of $328.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $283.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 16.96%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.57%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

