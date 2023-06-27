Core Alternative Capital Increases Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 106.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,908 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 33.3% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 919.4% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 13,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at $13,281,304.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ATVI stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.01. 1,453,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,998,237. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.94 and a 52-week high of $87.01. The stock has a market cap of $65.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.41.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATVI. Citigroup lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.53.

About Activision Blizzard

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.