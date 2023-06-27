Core Alternative Capital Purchases 1,127 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,171 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

DHI traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.33. The company had a trading volume of 743,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,948,904. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.39 and a 1 year high of $122.45. The company has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.53.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.74%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.09.

In related news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $4,486,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,451,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $4,486,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,451,498.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,951,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 257,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,356,371.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,207,660 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

