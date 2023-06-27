Core Alternative Capital Sells 179 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Core Alternative Capital reduced its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth about $332,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 111.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 165,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after acquiring an additional 57,444 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at about $1,997,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 338,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,725,000 after buying an additional 68,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on BMY shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.62.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,536,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,098,337. The company has a market cap of $135.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $63.07 and a twelve month high of $81.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.56.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.47%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

