Core Alternative Capital Sells 2,011 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Core Alternative Capital lowered its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth approximately $305,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 497,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MDLZ traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.12. The stock had a trading volume of 858,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,939,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $78.59.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.