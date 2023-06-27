Core Alternative Capital Sells 258 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Core Alternative Capital trimmed its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $11,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LHX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,314,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,236 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $342,413,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,758,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,364 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 322.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,090,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,956,000 after acquiring an additional 832,313 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.40. The stock had a trading volume of 86,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,357. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.55 and a 1-year high of $255.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.32 and its 200-day moving average is $199.37.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.01). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 95.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on LHX shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

