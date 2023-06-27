Core Alternative Capital Sells 3,696 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Core Alternative Capital reduced its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,696 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $14,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Dollar General by 447.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DG traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.51. The company had a trading volume of 630,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,464,547. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.36. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $151.27 and a one year high of $261.59. The firm has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $178.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Argus decreased their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $256.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar General news, Director Michael M. Calbert purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,114,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $4,280,774.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,584,172.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Calbert acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $155.25 per share, for a total transaction of $388,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 116,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,114,880.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

